Ajay Rao to headline Cutting Shop director Pavan Bhat’s next

Ajay Rao collaborated with director Pavan Bhat for a realistic script. The actor, who will be headlining the project, will also be bankrolling the film, under his banner, Shree Krishna Arts and Creations. Ajay’s maiden production under the banner was Krishna Leela, and this will be his second venture.

The director, who was critically acclaimed for his debut, Cutting Shop, will now be joining hands with the actor, for his second outing. Ajay Rao, who was last seen in Shokiwala, waited for a good script until he got an offer from Pavan.

Though the film is in the pre-production stage, the director has shot the title teaser and the project is likely to go on floors in the next couple of months. More details about the project will be revealed post the official launch.

