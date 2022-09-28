Home Entertainment Kannada

Lanke director Ram Prasad’s next to be a psychological thriller

The makers have roped in Ester Noronha and Pooja Ramachandra as female leads.

Filmmaker Ram Prasad

Filmmaker Ram Prasad.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ram Prasad recently celebrated the success of his maiden venture Lanke, which starred Yogi, Kavya Shetty, Krishi Thapanda, and Suchendra. The Hindi version of the action commercial drama is also on the way. The director-producer is now getting ready for his next. 

“This is going to be a psychological thriller, and the preproduction work is in progress. The film will have two female leads, and we have cast Ester Noronha and Pooja Ramachandra."

Meanwhile, the director is tightlipped about the hero and wants to reveal details along with the first look and title. Music director Karthik Sharma, and editor Harish Komme, who have previously worked with Ram Prasad in Lanke will be collaborating with him on this project too.

