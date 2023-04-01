Music composer Gurukiran faces the camera after a hiatus

By Express News Service

Well-known music composer Gurukiran, who also dabbles in acting, is set to return to face the camera after a hiatus. Last seen in the Vishnuvardhan-starrer Ekadantha (2007), Gurukiran has now been roped in to play a cameo in Choo Mantar, and will be sharing screen space with lead actor Sharan.

According to director Navaneeth, Gurukiran's role might be short but comes at an important place in Choo Mantar. Billed as a horror with multiple elements, Choo Mantar features Sharan as a paranormal expert, a new-age ghost hunter.

The film features Chikkanna, Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajini Bharadwaj, Dharma, and Om Prakash Rao in prominent characters. Produced by Tharun Shivappa, the film has Avinash doing the background score, and has two songs composed by rapper and singer Chandan Shetty.

