Home Entertainment Kannada

Music composer Gurukiran faces the camera after a hiatus

He plays an important cameo in the Sharan-starrer Choo mantar  
 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer Gurukiran

By Express News Service

Well-known music composer Gurukiran, who also dabbles in acting, is set to return to face the camera after a hiatus. Last seen in the Vishnuvardhan-starrer Ekadantha (2007),  Gurukiran has now been roped in to play a cameo in Choo Mantar, and will be sharing screen space with lead actor Sharan. 

According to director Navaneeth, Gurukiran's role might be short but comes at an important place in Choo Mantar. Billed as a horror with multiple elements, Choo Mantar features Sharan as a paranormal expert, a new-age ghost hunter.

The film features Chikkanna, Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajini Bharadwaj, Dharma, and Om Prakash Rao in prominent characters. Produced by Tharun Shivappa, the film has Avinash doing the background score, and has two songs composed by rapper and singer Chandan Shetty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurukiran
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp