V Manohar is back to helm a film after 23 years  

By Express News Service

Popular composer V Manohar, who has directed films like O Mallige and Indradhanush, is back to wield the megaphone after 23 years.

Titled Darbar, the film’s screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sathish, who also plays the lead. The film also features Jahnvi, Sadhu Kokila, senior actor Ashok, Lakshmi Devamma, Naveen Padil, Santhu, Kharthik, and Thriveni among others in pivotal characters. The film is in the post-production stage.

In his interaction with the media, Manohar recently mentioned that post Indradhanush, he got busy with serials and music composition. “Sathish is the reason for me to get back to the director’s chair. The story highlights the importance of voting,” he says.

Produced by BN Shilpa, the film has Manohar doubling as the music director. Darbar consists of three songs and has Upendra singing a duet song. With lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini. rapper and noted singer Chandan Shetty rendered his voice for the title track. The film with a political backdrop has cinematography by Samrat.

