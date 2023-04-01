Home Entertainment Kannada

V Manohar is back to helm a film after 23 years  

Titled Darbar, the political film has Sathish playing the lead, and writing the story, dialogues, and screenplay.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Team Darbar

By Express News Service

Popular composer V Manohar, who has directed films like O Mallige and Indradhanush, is back to wield the megaphone after 23 years. 

Titled Darbar, the film’s screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sathish, who also plays the lead. The film also features Jahnvi, Sadhu Kokila, senior actor Ashok, Lakshmi Devamma,  Naveen Padil, Santhu, Kharthik, and Thriveni among others in pivotal characters. The film is in the post-production stage.

In his interaction with the media, Manohar recently mentioned that post Indradhanush, he got busy with serials and music composition.  “Sathish is the reason for me to get back to the director’s chair. The story highlights the importance of voting,” he says.

Produced by BN Shilpa, the film has Manohar doubling as the music director. Darbar consists of three songs and has Upendra singing a duet song. With lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini. rapper and noted singer Chandan Shetty rendered his voice for the title track.  The film with a political backdrop has cinematography by Samrat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp