Yogi-Shoonya team up for a stylish gangster drama

This actor, who played the character Ganga in Shoonya’s first film Head Bush, will now play the lead in the latter’s second project

Yogi is set to collaborate with Head Bush director Shoonya for a gangster drama. Incidentally, in Shoonya's debut, starring Dhananjay, Yogi played the character of Ganga, which was one of the highlights of the film.

According to Shoonya, he had parallelly worked on this gangster subject along with Head Bush. "Unlike Head Bush, which was based on the Bengaluru underworld, this gangster drama is fictional," says the director, whose project will be officially launched in the next week.

This yet-to-be-titled project will be producer Rajesh's first venture. The makers, who have selected the lead, are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. While the team is yet to finalise the music director, cinematographer Sunoj Velayudhan, who worked in Head Bush will be joining hands with the director once again. The team, which is now in the preparations works, plan to begin the shoot by April end.

Yogi's line-up of projects includes Lankasura, along with Vinod Prabhakar, which is getting ready for release. He is also part of Rakshit Shetty's production venture, Bachelor Party, directed by Abhijit Mahesh which is in the last phase of the shooting process. Parmila Lodge, Aadide Aata, Kamsa, and Siddlingu 2 are some of his other projects that have been announced.

