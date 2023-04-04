Home Entertainment Kannada

'Gangster Alla Prankster' shooting wrapped up

The shooting of Gangster Alla Prankster, starring Tilak Shekhar of Ugramm fame has been wrapped up.

By Express News Service
Tilak and Girish Kumar

While Tilak will be seen as a gangster, director Girish Kumar B also plays a role , and will be seen as a prankster in the film. This is the third film for Girish Kumar, who had previously directed Bhavachitra.

Gangster Alla Prankster is billed to be a comedy-action drama and it is now in the post-production stage. The team is aiming to release the film in  May or June.

The audio rights of the film has been bagged by Anand Audio with four songs composed by John Kennedy.  The film has cinematography by Ajay Kumar, and editing by Ratish Kumar.

Gangster Alla Prankster also stars Viranika Shetty, Bala Rajawadi, Girish Bijjal, Honavalli Krishna, Sangeet Anil, Sundar, Rathish Kumar, Pawan, Hanumanthe Gowda, and  Bhavani Prakash in pivotal roles. 

