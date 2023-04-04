Home Entertainment Kannada

Sumukha turns chocolate boy for his next

Multilingual actor Sumukha, who made heads turn with his performance in Physics Teacher, has bagged his next.

04th April 2023

By Express News Service

Multilingual actor Sumukha, who made heads turn with his performance in Physics Teacher, has bagged his next. The film, which has a message about friendship and brotherhood has Sumukha sharing the screen with Shine Shetty and Nidhi Hegde.

The first schedule of the film has been completed in Sakleshpur, and the makers will soon begin shooting the next portions.  Sharing his look from the film, Sumukha says, “ Physics Teacher was a film with a serious plot, and in contrast, the role in this yet-to-be-titled film directed by Uday Shetty, I will be seen as a chocolate boy.”

Apart from this, Sumukha has the bilingual film Rajasthan Diaries made in Kannada and Marathi, which is getting ready to hit the screens. The film has him paired opposite Manvita Kamath.

"Rajasthan Diaries is a full-fledged love story, another new genre for me. Arjuna Janya has composed music for the love story that unveils amidst the beautiful desert,” says the actor. 

