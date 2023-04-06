Home Entertainment Kannada

Bengaluru court vacates stay on Ramya's maiden production 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye'

Published: 06th April 2023 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Divya Spandana

Actor-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya. (Photo | Divya Spandana Facebook)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court has vacated the stay over the use of the title 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' for a film produced by actor-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana's production house Applebox Studios.

Veteran filmmaker S V Rajendra Babu had moved the court claiming that the title was a rip off from a famous song 'Swathi Muttina Male Haniye' from the movie 'Bannada Gejje'.

Babu had also claimed he had started shooting a movie by the same name starring Ambareesh which could not be completed due to the actor's death.

Civil and Sessions Court judge Padma Prasad vacated the ex parte temporary injunction order granted in favour of Babu on Wednesday.

The court observed Babu had failed to show that he had registered the title or that the one line of a song can be considered as copyright material.

It said the material on record sufficiently showed that Applebox Studios was the absolute owner of the title 'Swathi Muttina Male Haniye'.

The court also noted the movie has been completed and is ready for release.

A romantic drama, 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' stars Siri Ravikumar opposite Raj B Shetty.

