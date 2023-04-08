Home Entertainment Kannada

First teaser of 'Agnyathavasi' is out

Interestingly, a veteran of over 150 films, Agnyathavasi marks Rangayana Raghu’s debut as a protagonist.

A still from the teaser

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the shooting of Hemanth M Rao’s third production venture, 'Agnyathavasi', helmed by Gultoo director Janardhan Chikkanna was wrapped up. The teaser of the film was released today. Set in the 1990s with the Western Ghats as its backdrop, the teaser features Rangayana Raghu as the central character, is trapped in amurder mystery. Interestingly, a veteran of over 150 films, 'Agnyathavasi' marks Rangayana Raghu’s debut as a protagonist.

Janardhan shares that a murder mystery might work either as a James Bond-ish film or treated like a Sherlockian investigation, but 'Agnyathavasi' will have a different approach. “We have tried to focus on the psyche of the killer before and after the act of murder.”

With Charan Raj scoring the music, 'Agnyathavasi' has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography. Apart from Rangayana Raghu, the film also stars Paavana, Siddu Moolimani, Sharath Lohithashwa, and Ravi Shankar Gowda playing key roles.

