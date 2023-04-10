Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor team up for a love story

By Express News Service

Actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be teaming up for a love story film, which will be backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The makers on Saturday took to announce that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

The film is yet to be titled. The makers also released a poster of the film, which shows Shahid and Kriti sitting on a bike as they lead on for a kiss, against the backdrop of a beach sunset.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar serve as producers. It is to be noted that the upcoming film will mark the first time Kriti and Shahid will be sharing the screen space.

The film will release sometime in October 2023.

