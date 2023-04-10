Shreyas Manju’s next 'Vishnu Priya' climax reshot

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s next Vishnu Priya, a romantic drama is currently in post-production, and the makers recently released the teaser.

Apart from this update, producer K Manju, who has bankrolled the project, also revealed that the makers have reshot the climax. “We were not satisfied with the climax, so we went for an alternative,” says Manju, who is planning to release the film in June.

VK Prakash, the National Award-winning director who has helmed films in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, has directed Vishnu Priya. The romantic drama also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Priya Varrier in Kannada.

Incidentally, Vishnu Priya, penned by Sindhu Shree from Dharwad, was selected out of 65 stories.

Set in the 90s, Vishnu Priya is a romantic film that is also heavy on family values. While Gopi Sundar composed the music, the lyrics are written by Nagendra Prasad.

