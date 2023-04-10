Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogi-Shoonya project titled Rosy

The actor speaks on the sidelines of the launch of his 50th film; a stylized gangster drama directed by Shoonya  
 

We had earlier reported that Yogi was collaborating with his Headbush director Shoonya for a stylish gangster drama. The film was officially launched, and actor Dhananjay announced the title to be Rosy. 

At the title launch event, Yogi thanked Dhananjay and said, that he has a special bond with the actor. “I don’t get too close to people. However, we both are like-minded, and that keeps us connected.” 

Delving into his journey as an actor, Yogi said, “ In cinema, director Suri was my first guru. Over the years, I have met a lot of people, who have helped me evolve as an actor.” Thanking his fans for standing by him from day 1 of his career, Yogi said, “Life comes with a lot of ups and down. I don’t regret my past, and only hope to do good films in the future.”

Briefing about Rosy, which is a stylised gangster drama backed by Rajesh, Yogi said, “I tried starring in romantic films, and comedy dramas, but they didn’t really work in my favour. So I felt I should get back to my roots of doing a gangster drama. Rosy is not a typical gangster film and is not based on a real-life incident. It will be an enjoyable ride.” 

