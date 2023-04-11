Home Entertainment Kannada

Param joins hands with Jio Studios to bankroll a series of projects 

A noted name on the small screen, Param is making a transition to cinema and will be taking the  directorial plunge

Published: 11th April 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Parameshwar Gundkal

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Parameshwar Gundkal, a noted name on the small screen, is known for his work in the various seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, television serials, and other reality shows. He is now making a transition to the silver screen. Param has taken charge as the head of Jio Studios (Kannada), and has chalked out major plans.  He is venturing into production through the studio, and is said to be bankrolling over a dozen projects, which will range from small-budget to big-budget flicks.

Dhananjay to headline Param’s directorial debut

One of these ventures will also be Param’s directorial debut, which is set to star Dhananjay in the lead.

Penned by Param, the film is billed to be a commercial entertainer, and the shooting is expected to kickstart in May. It is speculated that popular Malayalam heroine Anaswara Rajan will make her Kannada debut with this project. Other details about the cast and crew are expected to be out soon. 

Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was recently seen in Gurudev Hoysala, is busy with his Kannada-Telugu bilingual project, directed by Eashvar Karthic, and also has Uttarakaanda in the pipeline.
 

