Param joins hands with Jio Studios to bankroll a series of projects 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Parameshwar Gundkal, a noted name on the small screen, is known for his work in the various seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, television serials, and other reality shows. He is now making a transition to the silver screen. Param has taken charge as the head of Jio Studios (Kannada), and has chalked out major plans. He is venturing into production through the studio, and is said to be bankrolling over a dozen projects, which will range from small-budget to big-budget flicks.

Dhananjay to headline Param’s directorial debut

One of these ventures will also be Param’s directorial debut, which is set to star Dhananjay in the lead.

Penned by Param, the film is billed to be a commercial entertainer, and the shooting is expected to kickstart in May. It is speculated that popular Malayalam heroine Anaswara Rajan will make her Kannada debut with this project. Other details about the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was recently seen in Gurudev Hoysala, is busy with his Kannada-Telugu bilingual project, directed by Eashvar Karthic, and also has Uttarakaanda in the pipeline.



Parameshwar Gundkal, a noted name on the small screen, is known for his work in the various seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, television serials, and other reality shows. He is now making a transition to the silver screen. Param has taken charge as the head of Jio Studios (Kannada), and has chalked out major plans. He is venturing into production through the studio, and is said to be bankrolling over a dozen projects, which will range from small-budget to big-budget flicks. Dhananjay to headline Param’s directorial debut One of these ventures will also be Param’s directorial debut, which is set to star Dhananjay in the lead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Penned by Param, the film is billed to be a commercial entertainer, and the shooting is expected to kickstart in May. It is speculated that popular Malayalam heroine Anaswara Rajan will make her Kannada debut with this project. Other details about the cast and crew are expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was recently seen in Gurudev Hoysala, is busy with his Kannada-Telugu bilingual project, directed by Eashvar Karthic, and also has Uttarakaanda in the pipeline.