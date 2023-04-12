'Kabzaa' gets an OTT release date

By Express News Service

Upendra’s Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru also starring Kichcha Sudeep in a pivotal role, and Shivarajkumar in a cameo appearance, hit screens on March 17. Now, the film will be released on Prime Video on April 14. Apart from Kannada, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions will also be available on the streamer.

Set in the pre-independence period, in 1942, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, loses his elder brother to violence. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, and he ends up becoming the undisputed king of the underworld. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Kamarajan, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others.

Kabzaa has Shivakumar’s artwork, music by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography and editing by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy, respectively. The stunts in the film are choreographed by Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor, and Vijay.



