Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face.

Published: 12th April 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for 'KD', a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday.

The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.

Fight master Dr Ravi Varma was composing a fight for the movie. The incident had come to light lately and exact details of the incident are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru and Sanju Baba is recovering from the injuries, sources in the film industry explained.

After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the Kannada movie 'KD' against action hero Dhruva Sarja, whose teaser of 'Martin' movie has become popular.

'KD" is directed by Prem and is produced under the KVN banner. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt KD bomb explosion film shooting
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp