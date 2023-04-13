Home Entertainment Kannada

I came to the industry to become a director and actor: KL Rajashekar

KL Rajashekar, who has made a mark as a dialogue writer, is set to make his directorial debut with Komal’s Undenamma

Published: 13th April 2023

A still from Undenamma

By Express News Service

KL Rajashekar entered the industry to become a director and an actor. Having been in the industry for 16 years, he has worked on the small screen as associate director, and even helmed a serial. However, his claim to fame was definitely his dialogue writing in the reality show, Maja Talkies.

“Writing was not my first choice, but it took me places. Big opportunities like writing dialogues for Darshan’s Roberrt, Sharan’s Victory 2, Tribble Riding, headlined by Ganesh, and Mr Bachelor came my way. However, I was looking to mark my directorial debut, and it has come through with Undenamma,” says Rajashekar, ahead of the film’s release on April 14.

Billed as a comedy, Undenamma is set during the pandemic period.  “The film will bring back Komal, the way the audience like to see him onscreen. The film will be a total laugh riot and will remind the audience of his much-loved films like Govindaya Namaha and Namo Bhootatma,” says Rajashekar, adding, “I always had a fondness towards comedy films, and I thought of the one-line of Undenamma on the second day of the lockdown. It was like a gut instinct, and I went with it.” 

Produced by C Nanda Kishore, Undenamma also stars Dhanya Balakrishna, Apoova, Vaishnavi, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Bank Jandardhan in pivotal roles. The film’s music is by Sridhar Sambharam and has cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

When asked if he will stick to only direction, or explore his multitasking skills, Rajashekar says, “I still continue to pen the dialogues. I have collaborated for Upadhyaksha starring Chikkanna as hero. I am also on board as a dialogue writer for Srujan Lokesh’s directorial project, and a film with Prajwal Devaraj is in the works too. Simultaneously, I will focus on my direction, and I am waiting to know audience’s reaction for Undenamma before I take up my next.” 
 

