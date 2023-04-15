Home Entertainment Kannada

Sarathkumar joins Niranjan Sudhindra’s 'Hunter'

Meanwhile, Niranjan is also working on Q and Superstar, which are in various stages of production.

Team Hunter

By Express News Service

Hunter - On Duty, starring Niranjan Sudhindra, and directed by Vinay Krishna is currently on floors. Bankrolled by Trivikrama Sapalya, this action thriller will feature Niranjan in multiple shades.

The makers have brought in an interesting ensemble for the film, which includes Sowmya Menon (Sarkaru Vaari Paatal), Suman, Sadhu Kokila, and Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi as the Chief Minister. The makers recently announced that Sarathkumar will star in the film as a police commissioner, and has completed shooting his portions.

“We are in the last phase of shooting and are left with a 26-day schedule, which we are planning to complete by June 10. We are looking at releasing the film this November,” says the director, who has shot in places like Bengaluru, Lonavala, Pune, Mysuru and Hyderabad.

Backed by Trivikram Films, Hunter will have music by Chandan Shetty and cinematography by Mahesh. Meanwhile, Niranjan is also working on Q and Superstar, which are in various stages of production. .

