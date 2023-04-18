Prem-Keerthi to collaborate on an out-and-out actioner

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Prem, who was last seen in Prema Poojyam, has completed filming Athrav Arya’s family drama and has signed his next. The actor will be headlining director Keerthi’s sophomore project after the yet-to-be-released Andondittu Kaala, starring Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva.

An official announcement of the actor-director collaboration will be made on Prem’s birthday today. Interestingly, Prem, known as the ‘Lovely Star’ in Kannada, is set to break the typecast and star as a mass hero in Keerthi’s out-and-out actioner. Written by Sharan Alamel, the film will have dialogues by Santhosh Mundinamane.

The film will have two main leads, and the makers are on the look for another actor. Backed by Madhuchandra’s Gautam Cinemas, the film will go on floors in June and be shot in Uttara Karnataka.



