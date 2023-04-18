Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem-Keerthi to collaborate on an out-and-out actioner

An official announcement of the project was made today, and the shooting will begin in June

Published: 18th April 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

prem

Actor Prem

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prem, who was last seen in Prema Poojyam, has completed filming Athrav Arya’s family drama and has signed his next. The actor will be headlining director Keerthi’s sophomore project after the yet-to-be-released Andondittu Kaala, starring Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva. 

An official announcement of the actor-director collaboration will be made on Prem’s birthday today. Interestingly, Prem, known as the ‘Lovely Star’ in Kannada, is set to break the typecast and star as a mass hero in Keerthi’s out-and-out actioner. Written by Sharan Alamel, the film will have dialogues by Santhosh Mundinamane. 

The film will have two main leads, and the makers are on the look for another actor. Backed by Madhuchandra’s Gautam Cinemas, the film will go on floors in June and be shot in Uttara Karnataka. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andondittu Kaala
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp