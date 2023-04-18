Home Entertainment Kannada

'Raghavendra Stores' trailer out; promises a blend of comedy and emotions

This is the next project coming from producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films, who previously bankrolled KGF and Kantara.

Published: 18th April 2023 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 01:32 PM

Raghavendra Stores

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Raghavendra Stores'

By Express News Service

The release of Raghavendra Stores, starring Jaggesh and directed by Santhosh Ananddram is around the corner, and the trailer was released on Monday. With the teaser and lyrical video creating the right buzz, the trailer has been an instant hit among the audience.

A still from the film

This is the next project coming from producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films, who previously bankrolled KGF and Kantara.  This is the first collaboration of Jaggesh with the production house and director Santhosh Ananddram.

The latter, who has helmed mostly commercial entertainers like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and Raajakumara has come up with a comedy-drama, that carries Jaggesh’s signature style. The film traces the life of  Hayavadana, a 40-year-old cook who is yet to find a bride; the story comes with a perfect blend of comedy and emotions along with a social message.

Santhosh Ananddram apart from the direction has written the story and screenplay of the film. Raghavendra Stores has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Sreeshakuduvalli.  With Jaggesh in the lead, The film also stars Shwetha Srivatsav, Ravishankar Gowda, and Dattanna in pivotal roles.

