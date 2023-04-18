Veteran actor Dattanna launches 'Scam 1770' teaser

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Dattanna launched the teaser of Scam 1770. Speaking at the event, the actor said, “There is a lot of difference between the education system of our time and the present education system. Back then, if someone gets 92, they would be the first rank. Now, even 99 is not enough to get the top rank. This film is about the ‘scam’ going on in the education system.”

Directed by Vikas Pushpagiri, the film discusses a sensitive topic about the current education system and students. Actor Ranjan, known for his role as Dadda Praveena in Rishab Shetty’s Sa.Hi.Pra.

Shaale will make his debut as a hero with Scam 1770. “This is a story conceived during the lockdown, and I have based it on the research done on many cases related to the education system. This is a must-watch film for both parents and students,” explains the director.

Produced by Devraj’s Creations banner, Scam 1770 has music by Satish Aryan.

WATCH |

Veteran actor Dattanna launched the teaser of Scam 1770. Speaking at the event, the actor said, “There is a lot of difference between the education system of our time and the present education system. Back then, if someone gets 92, they would be the first rank. Now, even 99 is not enough to get the top rank. This film is about the ‘scam’ going on in the education system.” Directed by Vikas Pushpagiri, the film discusses a sensitive topic about the current education system and students. Actor Ranjan, known for his role as Dadda Praveena in Rishab Shetty’s Sa.Hi.Pra. Shaale will make his debut as a hero with Scam 1770. “This is a story conceived during the lockdown, and I have based it on the research done on many cases related to the education system. This is a must-watch film for both parents and students,” explains the director.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Produced by Devraj’s Creations banner, Scam 1770 has music by Satish Aryan. WATCH |