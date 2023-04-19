Vijay Raghavendra’s 'Raaghu' to release on this date

By Express News Service

Raaghu will be yet another experimental film from National award-winning actor Vijay Raghavendra. The trailer was launched recently ahead of the film’s release on April 28. Anand Raj’s directorial will see Vijay Raghavendra in a solo act throughout the film. The trailer had Shivarajkumar’s powerful voice that only upped the anticipation about the film.

Vijay Raghavendra in 'Raaghu' (Photo | Youtube)

Speaking at the trailer release, Vijay Raghavendra said that a lot of work has gone behind the scenes of Raaghu, and praised the technicians for their skill. “It is a solo act film where only one artist appears in the entire movie. It was a different experience to act all alone. I am confident it will be a unique film for the audience too,” said Vijay.

According to the director, Raaghu is completely a technician’s film. “Even though Raaghu just has one actor, the film still has the required songs, stunts, twists, and will be quite a theatrical experience,” he said.

Backed by Ranvith Shivakumar, Raaghu has cinematography by Uday Leela, and music by Suraj Jois.

