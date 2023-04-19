Home Entertainment Kannada

Vijay Raghavendra’s 'Raaghu' to release on this date

Directed by Anand Raj, the makers released the trailer of the film, which will hit the theatres on April 28

Published: 19th April 2023 02:06 PM

By Express News Service

Raaghu will be yet another experimental film from National award-winning actor Vijay Raghavendra. The trailer was launched recently ahead of the film’s release on April 28. Anand Raj’s directorial will see Vijay Raghavendra in a solo act throughout the film. The trailer had Shivarajkumar’s powerful voice that only upped the anticipation about the film. 

Speaking at the trailer release, Vijay Raghavendra said that a lot of work has gone behind the scenes of Raaghu, and praised the technicians for their skill. “It is a solo act film where only one artist appears in the entire movie. It was a different experience to act all alone. I am confident it will be a unique film for the audience too,” said Vijay. 

According to the director, Raaghu is completely a technician’s film. “Even though Raaghu just has one actor, the film still has the required songs, stunts, twists, and will be quite a theatrical experience,” he said. 
Backed by Ranvith Shivakumar, Raaghu has cinematography by Uday Leela, and music by Suraj Jois.

