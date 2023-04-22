'Shivaji Surathkal' gets more multiplex shows  

By Express News Service

Shivaji Surathkal 2: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi, starring Ramesh Aravind, which hit the theatres on April 14, has entered the second week.

Directed by Akash Srivatsa, the mystery thriller is the sequel to the 2020 film Shivaji Surathkal. Following the overwhelming response, the director revealed that the film is getting more multiplex shows in the second week.

Shivaji Surathkal 2 has also surpassed the collection of the first instalment. “Although it is the time of Karnataka elections and IPL, we are happy to note that families coming to theatres, which is what according to us is a success. People are enjoying the film. The USP of the film is the emotional sequence at the climax and I am glad the audiences are enjoying it,” says Akash.

Produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda, the film also stars Radhika Narayan, Meghana Gaonkar, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vidya Murthy and Aradhya. Meanwhile, there has been a demand for remake rights, says the director, who is planning to work on the third instalment of the film after completing his current commitments.

