Ankita Amar, the latest to join 'Rangu Ragale'

Billed as a rom-com, Rangu Ragale marks the debut of filmmaker Jack, and stars Abhilash, known for his work in Love Mocktail.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ankita Amar, a trained dancer, a singer, a noted anchor, and a popular television artiste, is now training her focus on feature films. Even before the release of her debut film, Aba Jaba Daba, Ankita is also working on  Chandrajith Beliappa's Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. Meanwhile, she has signed her next, titled Rangu Ragale.

Billed as a rom-com, Rangu Ragale marks the debut of filmmaker Jack, and stars Abhilash, known for his work in Love Mocktail. The other members of the lead cast include popular serial actor Abhidas, and a noted social media influencer Sughosh. The film, which was launched recently, is expected to go on floors this May after the State elections.

Produced by Shashikala Umesh under the Sree Visham Cinemas banner, Rangu Ragale features Ravi Shankar, and Rangyana Raghu in pivotal roles. WIth music by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and editing by Sagar MB, Rangu Ragale will have cinematography by Shekar.

