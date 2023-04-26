Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinay ventures into film production, to be officially launched by Challenging Star Darshan

Vinay V, an entrepreneur, is the latest to join the list of young passionate producers. He will be unveiling his production house on Wednesday,  on the occasion of his birthday.

Vinay V

By Express News Service

Vinay V, an entrepreneur, is the latest to join the list of young passionate producers. Interestingly,his passion for cinema began at his childhood and has always wanted to start his own production venture. He will be unveiling his production house on Wednesday,  on the occasion of his birthday.

Darshan

And it will be officially launched by none other than Challenging Star Darshan, at a grand event. The uniqueness of his production house VRaud 6ix Productions LLC  is that the brand has been registered in the USA, as well as with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, to facilitate the maiden production venture, which will be an English film.

Interestingly, the film, which is currently under pre-production will be directed by an NRI, living in the USA, and the first-time producer plans to make the project with a minimum budget. "The director has been associated with Hollywood projects for over 5 years, and he will be marking his directorial debut, under our banner.  

I have green-lit the one-liner, which is currently in the initial stages of scripting. I will be revealing the director's name along with the technical crew once the bound script is ready," says Vinay, who also shares his plan to rope in diversified actors from across the globe. He also plans to shoot the film in different parts of the world.

Vinay says that through his production house, he aims to present some untold stories, humourous tales, and travel movies.  "Irrespective of the language, I wish to invest in, I want the subject I choose to produce to cater to the universal audience. The English film which marks my entry to the cinema is an experimental project. Going forward, I will be venturing to all languages," he says. 

TAGS
Vinay V
