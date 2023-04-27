Being part of rare and exciting projects gives me a high: Vijay Raghavendra

By Express News Service

Vijay Raghavendra the National Award-Winning actor admits to being lucky. Having won laurels and awards as a child artist for his role in the films like Chinnari Mutha and kottreshi Kanasu, Vijay continued to enjoy donning several avatars and slipping into unique roles.

An actor, who is ambitious about his choice of projects has often tried to create benchmarks. Through Raaghu, directed by Anand Raj, Vijay yet again attempts to pull off a rare character. Billed as a thriller with commercial sensibilities, the film will feature the actor as the sole actor and it will feature him playing multiple characters.

“I was surprised when I got the offer. I took time to analyse each character. I am an ambitious actor and I want to make use of the roles that come my way,” says the actor, ahead of the release of the film produced under DKS Studios and Kota Film Factory. Raaghu has cinematography by Uday Leela, music by Sujoy Jois, and a background score m by Ritvik Muralidhar. At a time when cinema is becoming all about grandeur, huge sets, with an ensemble cast, it is a rarity to witness a solo actor film.

“To be part of something rare always gives me a high. is a thriller with elements of action, suspense and crime, but with a single person. I am keeping my fingers crossed and I hope people will find this soloact film to be entertaining,” he How did Vijay fill in the shoes of a hero, a possible villain and also manage to interlace humour into the story.

“The director gave me clear instructions and I just had to go by what was demanded in various situations and make it look as real as possible. Fitting myself in various shades and reacting to myself was interesting, and challenging as well. The whole pressure was taken by the director and the technicians,” says Vijay, who in particular enjoyed the negative shade of his character.

He believes that the craft of the technicians will engage the audience, “Irrespective of the capabilities of the actor, I think it is the contribution of the writer, director and the cinematographer that will engage the audience. To be liked as a performer above all this is the challenge,” he signs off.

Vijay Raghavendra the National Award-Winning actor admits to being lucky. Having won laurels and awards as a child artist for his role in the films like Chinnari Mutha and kottreshi Kanasu, Vijay continued to enjoy donning several avatars and slipping into unique roles. An actor, who is ambitious about his choice of projects has often tried to create benchmarks. Through Raaghu, directed by Anand Raj, Vijay yet again attempts to pull off a rare character. Billed as a thriller with commercial sensibilities, the film will feature the actor as the sole actor and it will feature him playing multiple characters. “I was surprised when I got the offer. I took time to analyse each character. I am an ambitious actor and I want to make use of the roles that come my way,” says the actor, ahead of the release of the film produced under DKS Studios and Kota Film Factory. Raaghu has cinematography by Uday Leela, music by Sujoy Jois, and a background score m by Ritvik Muralidhar. At a time when cinema is becoming all about grandeur, huge sets, with an ensemble cast, it is a rarity to witness a solo actor film.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “To be part of something rare always gives me a high. is a thriller with elements of action, suspense and crime, but with a single person. I am keeping my fingers crossed and I hope people will find this soloact film to be entertaining,” he How did Vijay fill in the shoes of a hero, a possible villain and also manage to interlace humour into the story. “The director gave me clear instructions and I just had to go by what was demanded in various situations and make it look as real as possible. Fitting myself in various shades and reacting to myself was interesting, and challenging as well. The whole pressure was taken by the director and the technicians,” says Vijay, who in particular enjoyed the negative shade of his character. He believes that the craft of the technicians will engage the audience, “Irrespective of the capabilities of the actor, I think it is the contribution of the writer, director and the cinematographer that will engage the audience. To be liked as a performer above all this is the challenge,” he signs off.