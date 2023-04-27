Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikram Ravichandran’s gangster drama titled 'Mudhol'

The Trivikram actor along with the team has completed 30 days of shooting.

Mudhol
By Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran’s upcoming gangster drama has been titled Mudhol. The Trivikram actor along with the team has completed 30 days of shooting. Directed by Karthik Rajan, the announcement was made on Wednesday with the title teaser and first look. The Crazy Star Junior is seen in a gangster avatar holding a machete in his hand and biting a bone.

The picture also shows a dog holding a knife in its mouth, showcasing its loyalty to him. The teaser shows Vikram as a prisoner, who is preparing a meal for other inmates, who are masked and waiting to take him down. But the dog comes to his rescue and together they vanquish the gang.

Directed by Karthik Rajan, who is marking his Kannada debut, says, “There is a place named Mudhol in Karnataka and a dog breed called Mudhol Hound. The dog plays an important role in our film. When Vikram shared this story with his father, Ravichandran, he felt Mudhol as the title would do justice to the film and the story.”

With Raksha and Vijay Kumar bankrolling the project, the film will also have Vikram Ravichandran relaunching their home banner, Eswari Productions. The makers who are getting ready to resume the schedule will be shooting in Shivamogga, Mudhol, and Bengaluru.

While the makers have roped in music composer Yuvaraj and editor PK, the team is yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, CE has learned that Sanjana Anand will be starring as the female lead, opposite Vikram Ravichandran, and an official announcement is awaited.

