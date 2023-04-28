Home Entertainment Kannada

Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of S Bangarappa, joins Congress

"I'm very happy to be doing this. Congress is a historic party, one that made my father the Chief Minister," Geetha said.

Published: 28th April 2023 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha joins Congress

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar, and party leader Madhu Bangarappa (R). (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka film star Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha Shivarajkumar on Friday joined the Congress, quitting the JD(S).

She is the daughter-in-law of Kannada thespian late Dr Rajkumar and daughter of former Chief Minister late S Bangarappa.

She was inducted into the party in the presence of state president D K Shivakumar, AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and her younger brother Madhu Bangarappa- who is Congress candidate from Soraba, among others.

Geetha's other brother and former Minister Kumar Bangarappa is in the BJP and is that party's candidate from Soraba.

"I'm very happy to be doing this. Congress is a historic party, one that made my father the Chief Minister," Geetha said.

She further said she would campaign for Shivakumar in the Kanakapura segment and for her brother Madhu in Soraba, and other places wherever the party instructs.

Geetha had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga as the JD(S) candidate.

Both Geetha and Shivakumar indicated that Shivarajkumar too will campaign for Congress in the coming days, ahead of Assembly polls.

"I'm welcoming her to the party wholeheartedly after consistent efforts to make Geetha join the party, she is part of Congress today," Shivakumar said, recalling his close association with her father Bangarappa.

Former JD(S) Minister B B Ningaiah too joined the party today.

Ningaiah was initially given a ticket by JD(S) from Mudigere Assembly segment, but he was later replaced by that party after sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy joined it on being denied ticket by the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geetha Shivarajkumar Shivarajkumar Karnataka elections Karnataka polls
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp