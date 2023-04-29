‘Macchlakshmi will be one of my most difficult roles to date’, says Reeshma Nanaiah

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Reeshma Nanaiah is set to star alongside Dhruva Sarja in Prem’s KD. The makers released an official statement announcing the same along with the first look of the actor on her birthday. Reeshma will play the role of Macchlakshmi in KVN Production’s next venture.

Reeshma Nanaiah

Sharing her excitement in reuniting with director Prem who launched her in Ek Love Ya, Reeshma said, “Whoever has seen the poster is telling me ‘it is mass’ and ‘unique’. This is a role that will help me prove my acting credentials. While I can’t say much about the role, there is no doubt that it will be one of my most difficult roles to date.”

Having already shot 15 days for KD, Reeshma shared that she kept asking Prem who he was planning to rope in for KD, and she was in denial when she learnt she was cast in the film. “There were so many screen tests, and I believed that I was in only after I joined the sets.”

Reeshma feels grateful to be bagging good roles at the early stages of her career. “Prem Sir himself told me that this role will help me prove myself, and I will have to work extra hard to get into the skin of the character, and into the mental space.” Apart from KD, Reeshma has Baanadariyalli, and Vamana, which are ready for release. She is also part of Upendra’s UI, which is currently on floors.

We had earlier reported that Reeshma Nanaiah is set to star alongside Dhruva Sarja in Prem’s KD. The makers released an official statement announcing the same along with the first look of the actor on her birthday. Reeshma will play the role of Macchlakshmi in KVN Production’s next venture. Reeshma NanaiahSharing her excitement in reuniting with director Prem who launched her in Ek Love Ya, Reeshma said, “Whoever has seen the poster is telling me ‘it is mass’ and ‘unique’. This is a role that will help me prove my acting credentials. While I can’t say much about the role, there is no doubt that it will be one of my most difficult roles to date.” Having already shot 15 days for KD, Reeshma shared that she kept asking Prem who he was planning to rope in for KD, and she was in denial when she learnt she was cast in the film. “There were so many screen tests, and I believed that I was in only after I joined the sets.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reeshma feels grateful to be bagging good roles at the early stages of her career. “Prem Sir himself told me that this role will help me prove myself, and I will have to work extra hard to get into the skin of the character, and into the mental space.” Apart from KD, Reeshma has Baanadariyalli, and Vamana, which are ready for release. She is also part of Upendra’s UI, which is currently on floors.