'Leader Ramaiah'  is willing to wait for Vijay Sethupathi’s availability

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been in the development for the past seven months. The film, titled Leader Ramaiah with the tagline - A King Raised by the People, will revolve around the life of the 24th Chief Minister of the state. The latest development is that the film, directed by Sathya Ratnam, will be released in two parts.

While the makers are in the final stages of preparation and planning to begin shooting in August, the news is that the producers of the film, who are very keen on having Vijay Sethupathi on board, have approached the south Indian actor. According to the team, Vijay Sethupathi has given the green light, and the production house is ready to wait and work around the actor’s dates. They are aiming to cast Vijay Sethupathi in the role of Siddaramaiah, which will begin with his journey as a lawyer, and his appearance in the biopic is expected in the last 20 to 30 minutes of the film.

Meanwhile, the makers will first work on part 1, which will trace the journey of Siddharamaiah during his growing-up days and adulthood, and they are on a search for a young actor who can play Siddharamaiah’s younger version. The film will have two heroines and an announcement of the actors part of the project will be made as and when they finalize each of them. The makers have also confirmed bringing a few superstars from Kannada as part of the project and are now in talks with various actors.

Meanwhile, Shashank Seshagiri has been finalised to score music for Leader Ramaiah, and the singer-music director is working to bring out 3 to 4 songs for the first part. He has already recorded one song from singer Haricharan. This will be Shashank’s fourth project, he has previously worked on Uppu Huli Khara, Raandhwa, and Gowli.

Leader Ramaiah is jointly produced by Hayath Peera and Channappa Halalli, along with other investors. Uday Leela is the cinematographer of the film.

