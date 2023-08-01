'Totapuri 2' to take on Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the box office

By Express News Service

As the highly anticipated superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is set to hit theatres on August 10, no Kannada films had scheduled their releases in the same week. However, Totapuri 2 has broken this trend and is now ready to take on the competition by finalising its release date on August 11.

Dhananjay

The first part of Totapuri, directed by Vijaya Prasad, was a critically acclaimed film that brought together versatile actors Jaggesh and Dhananjay with an engaging storyline about community well-being. The film later gained popularity, with many comedy scenes featuring Jaggesh even being shared as reels on Instagram, generating high expectations for Totapuri 2. The second part also features Aditi Prabhudeva and Suman Ranganath.

The first part of Totapuri had a smashing hit song titled Baglu Tegi Meri Jaan, which became a sensation garnering millions of views. Now, the makers have released the first song from Totapuri-2. A melodious song titled Moldala Par Manad Khun..., featuring Dhananjay and Suman Ranganath, and sung soulfully by Sanjit Hegde, the song is already gaining popularity among music lovers.

The film, produced by Suresh KA, confirmed its release plans, stating that the makers have worked strategically on the post-production of Totapuri 2 after considering the feedback they received for part 1. They also promise that ‘the second instalment will be an enthralling cinematic experience that enthusiasts won’t want to miss.’



