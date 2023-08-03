By Express News Service

Having begun his journey as a spot boy, AR Rohit has gradually transitioned through various roles including that of a light boy, assistant, and associate director. This journey lead him through the world of cinema comprehensively. Today, he manages a production house while also taking on the responsibilities of a lead actor and writer for his latest movie, Aura. Directed by Ashwini Vijaymurthy, the film hit the screens last week.

“Motivated by a strong desire to grasp the intricacies of cinema, I immersed myself in different departments, acquiring a wide range of skills along the way. Throughout this cinematic adventure, I encountered both successes and challenges, gaining a deep comprehension of the core of filmmaking. However, I acknowledge that there are many aspects yet to be discovered and mastered,” says the newcomer, who is looking to get that big break as an actor.

Explaining about Aura, the actor says that it is about a boy’s quest to rescue a forest. “The narrative is about a young priest in search of a more meaningful life, confronting difficult trials that test his determination.

Through these challenges, he learns vital lessons about riches, nature, and spirituality, compelling him to serve a higher calling,” explains Rohit, who is delighted to have assumed multiple roles in the film as both an actor and a producer. “Progressing from a spot boy to a writer, an actor and a producer is an accomplishment I am proud of. Aura marks just the initial step in my cinematic journey,” he concludes.

Having begun his journey as a spot boy, AR Rohit has gradually transitioned through various roles including that of a light boy, assistant, and associate director. This journey lead him through the world of cinema comprehensively. Today, he manages a production house while also taking on the responsibilities of a lead actor and writer for his latest movie, Aura. Directed by Ashwini Vijaymurthy, the film hit the screens last week. “Motivated by a strong desire to grasp the intricacies of cinema, I immersed myself in different departments, acquiring a wide range of skills along the way. Throughout this cinematic adventure, I encountered both successes and challenges, gaining a deep comprehension of the core of filmmaking. However, I acknowledge that there are many aspects yet to be discovered and mastered,” says the newcomer, who is looking to get that big break as an actor. Explaining about Aura, the actor says that it is about a boy’s quest to rescue a forest. “The narrative is about a young priest in search of a more meaningful life, confronting difficult trials that test his determination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Through these challenges, he learns vital lessons about riches, nature, and spirituality, compelling him to serve a higher calling,” explains Rohit, who is delighted to have assumed multiple roles in the film as both an actor and a producer. “Progressing from a spot boy to a writer, an actor and a producer is an accomplishment I am proud of. Aura marks just the initial step in my cinematic journey,” he concludes.