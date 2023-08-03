Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Aura marks just the initial step in my cinematic journey’

...says actor Rohit, who has progressed from being a spot boy to being a writer, an actor, and a producer

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AR Rohit, who began his journey as a a spot boy, has now transitioned through various roles including that of a light boy, assistant, and associate director.

AR Rohit, who began his journey as a a spot boy, has now transitioned through various roles including that of a light boy, assistant, and associate director.

By Express News Service

Having begun his journey as a spot boy, AR Rohit has gradually transitioned through various roles including that of a light boy, assistant, and associate director. This journey lead him through the world of cinema comprehensively. Today, he manages a production house while also taking on the responsibilities of a lead actor and writer for his latest movie, Aura. Directed by Ashwini Vijaymurthy, the film hit the screens last week.

“Motivated by a strong desire to grasp the intricacies of cinema, I immersed myself in different departments, acquiring a wide range of skills along the way. Throughout this cinematic adventure, I encountered both successes and challenges, gaining a deep comprehension of the core of filmmaking. However, I acknowledge that there are many aspects yet to be discovered and mastered,” says the newcomer, who is looking to get that big break as an actor.

Explaining about Aura, the actor says that it is about a boy’s quest to rescue a forest. “The narrative is about a young priest in search of a more meaningful life, confronting difficult trials that test his determination.

Through these challenges, he learns vital lessons about riches, nature, and spirituality, compelling him to serve a higher calling,” explains Rohit, who is delighted to have assumed multiple roles in the film as both an actor and a producer. “Progressing from a spot boy to a writer, an actor and a producer is an accomplishment I am proud of. Aura marks just the initial step in my cinematic journey,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rohit Aura
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp