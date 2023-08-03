Home Entertainment Kannada

Only directors, choreographers, stunt masters hold the authority  to command ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ : Murali

The original Namo Bhootatma, a comedic take on the horror genre, tickled audiences’ funny bones, and according to Murali, Namo Bhoothathma 2, promises to double the fun.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab of a still from the teaser of Namo Bhoothathma 2.

YouTube screengrab of a still from the teaser of Namo Bhoothathma 2.

By Express News Service

Murali, a popular dance choreographer, boasts a portfolio of over 600 projects in Sandalwood. With a remarkable 25-year career in the industry, Murali’s directorial ventures have been relatively limited, encompassing just two projects: Namo Bhootatma (2014) and now Namo Bhoothathma 2, intriguingly both featuring actor Komal.

Reflecting on his journey, Murali shares, “Back then, it was Komal with whom I had established a strong rapport as a dance choreographer. He offered me the chance to direct a film. At that time, Komal had transitioned from being a comedian to a leading actor with his successful film, Govindaya Namaha. While Namo Bhootatma was a remake, it propelled him to equal fame. After a nine-year hiatus, I return to direction, this time, I approached the actor with an original story,” says Murali ahead of the film’s release this week.

The original Namo Bhootatma, a comedic take on the horror genre, tickled audiences’ funny bones, and according to Murali, Namo Bhoothathma 2, promises to double the fun. “The concept for Namo Bhoothathma 2 actually hit me while I was directing my debut film. However, due to my busy schedule in choreography, I couldn’t dedicate as much attention to directing. When the time came for me to return to direction, I was determined to realise my vision with a comedy horror genre, and with an original subject,” Murali shares, adding, “With an uncommon blend of horror and curiosity, Namo Bhoothathma 2 will offer a unique cinematic experience.”

A still from the film

Murali’s trajectory has spanned various roles— junior dancer, assistant dance master, choreographer, and director. He emphasised how his extensive experience as a dance choreographer over the years enabled him to grasp the intricacies of direction. “In my evolution from a dancer to a director, I’ve realised that only directors, dance choreographers, and stunt masters hold the authority to command ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’,” says Murali.

When asked why he restricted himself to just two films as a director despite the multitude of opportunities following Namo Bhootatma, Murali explains, “Undoubtedly, I received numerous offers after my directorial debut. However, I felt that some projects underestimated my capabilities, viewing me solely as a dance choreographer. Nevertheless, this isn’t the end of my directorial journey. I am determined to maintain my presence in this realm.”

Expressing his affinity for the horror genre, which he has admired since his college days, Murali states, “As a director, I aim to bring my love for horror subject to the screen. The fusion of comedy and fear, and dialogues written by Venkat, will make Namo Bhoothathma 2 an engaging watch.” 

Produced by Santhosh under the banner of MS Golden Pictures, Namo Bhoothathma 2 is being distributed by Jayanna Films. Apart from Komal, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Lekha Chandra, GG, Varun, Monica, and Mahantesh. The musical score is composed by Arun Andrew, and Halesh is behind the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Namo Bhoothathma 2 Murali
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp