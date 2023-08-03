Only directors, choreographers, stunt masters hold the authority  to command ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ : Murali

By Express News Service

Murali, a popular dance choreographer, boasts a portfolio of over 600 projects in Sandalwood. With a remarkable 25-year career in the industry, Murali’s directorial ventures have been relatively limited, encompassing just two projects: Namo Bhootatma (2014) and now Namo Bhoothathma 2, intriguingly both featuring actor Komal.

Reflecting on his journey, Murali shares, “Back then, it was Komal with whom I had established a strong rapport as a dance choreographer. He offered me the chance to direct a film. At that time, Komal had transitioned from being a comedian to a leading actor with his successful film, Govindaya Namaha. While Namo Bhootatma was a remake, it propelled him to equal fame. After a nine-year hiatus, I return to direction, this time, I approached the actor with an original story,” says Murali ahead of the film’s release this week.

The original Namo Bhootatma, a comedic take on the horror genre, tickled audiences’ funny bones, and according to Murali, Namo Bhoothathma 2, promises to double the fun. “The concept for Namo Bhoothathma 2 actually hit me while I was directing my debut film. However, due to my busy schedule in choreography, I couldn’t dedicate as much attention to directing. When the time came for me to return to direction, I was determined to realise my vision with a comedy horror genre, and with an original subject,” Murali shares, adding, “With an uncommon blend of horror and curiosity, Namo Bhoothathma 2 will offer a unique cinematic experience.”

A still from the film

Murali’s trajectory has spanned various roles— junior dancer, assistant dance master, choreographer, and director. He emphasised how his extensive experience as a dance choreographer over the years enabled him to grasp the intricacies of direction. “In my evolution from a dancer to a director, I’ve realised that only directors, dance choreographers, and stunt masters hold the authority to command ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’,” says Murali.

When asked why he restricted himself to just two films as a director despite the multitude of opportunities following Namo Bhootatma, Murali explains, “Undoubtedly, I received numerous offers after my directorial debut. However, I felt that some projects underestimated my capabilities, viewing me solely as a dance choreographer. Nevertheless, this isn’t the end of my directorial journey. I am determined to maintain my presence in this realm.”

Expressing his affinity for the horror genre, which he has admired since his college days, Murali states, “As a director, I aim to bring my love for horror subject to the screen. The fusion of comedy and fear, and dialogues written by Venkat, will make Namo Bhoothathma 2 an engaging watch.”

Produced by Santhosh under the banner of MS Golden Pictures, Namo Bhoothathma 2 is being distributed by Jayanna Films. Apart from Komal, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Lekha Chandra, GG, Varun, Monica, and Mahantesh. The musical score is composed by Arun Andrew, and Halesh is behind the cinematography.

