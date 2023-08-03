Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar joins the sets of 'Bhairathi Ranagal'

Bhairathi Ranagal produced by the Geetha Pictures banner will have music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who is actively managing multiple projects, has smoothly transitioned from the sets of Arjun Janya’s 45 to his next, Bhairathi Ranagal. Directed by Narthan, the shooting of this action commercial entertainer is currently underway, and Shivanna is set to begin shooting his portions today taking place near Andhra Pradesh, where an extensive set has been put up. He will remain there for the next 10 days.

Bharathi Ranagal is a prequel and a spinoff to Narthan’s Mufti, which featured Shivarajkumar in a special role. The film, which reunites Narthan and Shivarajkumar, will feature Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello), as the female lead. Chaya Singh, and a few other actors, who were part of Mufti, will also join the prequel cast. 

Bhairathi Ranagal produced by the Geetha Pictures banner will have music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Naveen Kumar. J Shivakumar will be the art director. Meanwhile, audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which stars Shivanna in a special cameo. The film is set to hit the screens on August 10. He is also part of Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which will be released later this year.

Additionally, Shivanna is excited about the upcoming release of Ghost, directed by Srini, and is also looking forward to Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka, currently in its final shooting phase.

