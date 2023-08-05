Home Entertainment Kannada

Darling Krishna starrer 'Kousalya Supraja Rama' heads overseas

Shashank and his team are overjoyed by the positive reception and praise received for Kousalya Supraja Rama (KSR), which was released on July 28.

A still from the trailer of Kousalya Supraja Rama (KSR) directed by Kannada filmmaker Shashank.

As the movie enters its second week, the director, along with actors Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Brinda Acharya, and Nagabhushan, are on a success tour visiting various districts across Karnataka such as Mandya, Mysuru, and Tumkur among other places.

In addition to its domestic release in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, KSR has also released overseas in the United States and Canada on August 4.

An enthusiastic Shashank expresses his satisfaction that a film addressing male chauvinism has been embraced so warmly by all segments of the audience. He says, “Audiences are discussing a potential sequel to KSR, featuring Krishna and Milana as a couple.

I find the idea appealing, but I am currently focused on basking in the success of KSR and I plan to consider it in the future.” KSR, produced by Shashank in collaboration with actor and politician BC Patil, has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sugnaan.

