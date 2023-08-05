Kichcha Sudeep targets December release for 'K46'

By Express News Service

Recently, we had reported that Kichcha Sudeep has begun shooting for his upcoming project K46 in Tamil Nadu under the direction of Vijay Karthikeya. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the shooting of the film is currently taking place in the picturesque Mahabalipuram.

During this first leg of shooting, Sudeep has taken time to interact with a certain section of the media, where he revealed some exciting news about K46, and about his other projects. The multi-lingual actor shares that K46 is on track for a December release.

According to Sudeep, a meticulously planned schedule has been charted out, with the initial schedule spanning until the month’s end. After a brief break for his birthday celebrations in September first week, the actor will resume shooting.

“The concept for K46 was approved in July last year. Following intricate narrative development, the production seamlessly transitioned into the filming phase,” he mentioned. Sudeep went on to share that the film was initially envisioned as a Tamil project, but evolved into a Kannada film and eventually a pan- India project, spearheaded by Kannada technicians like composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Shekhar Chandra.

Apart from his involvement in K46, Sudeep is said to have finalised four other projects, including his milestone 50th film. The actor, who plan to have two releases annually, intends to unveil further details about these ventures in the upcoming days.

