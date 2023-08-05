Raj B Shetty’s 'Toby' promises a moving celluloid experience

Home Entertainment Kannada

A still from filmmaker Raj B Shetty's 'Toby'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A while ago, filmmaker Raj B Shetty had initially introduced his upcoming project, as “When you hurt an artist, a poem of rage comes out,” illustrating how an emotionally charged artist gives birth to a poignant creation. This surge of anger seems to have transformed into the cinematic creation Toby, and the trailer of the film has excited all sections of the audience.

The enticing 3-minute featurette offers a glimpse into the story centred around a liberated character, commonly referred to as a sheep. Escaping a grim fate, ‘the sheep’ embarks on a powerful transformative journey back to its serene village.

The trailer reveals a strong message showcasing an individual’s ability to reclaim strength with an undeniable force and intensity when pushed to their limits.

The film is directed by Raj’s former associate, Basil AL Chalakkal. Apart from playing the titular role, Raj has penned the story. In the film his character embodies the spirit of Maari, a persona primarily motivated by his inner self, exhibiting both individuality and mass appeal.

He is joined by actors Chaithra Achar, Samyuktha Hornad, Deepak Shetty, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. Toby likely holds more depth to it than what was anticipated and the trailer seems to be just a glimpse of what is in store.

Toby, produced by Lighter Buddha Films in association with Agastya Films, set to be distributed by KVN Productions across Karnataka on August 25th. The film has Raj B Shetty collaboration with music director Midhun Mukundan and cinematographer Praveen Shriyan again.

