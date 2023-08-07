Home Entertainment Kannada

Aniruddha Jatkar headlines Anand Raj’s 'Chef Chidambara'

Billed as a dark comedy, the film also stars Nidhi Subbaiah and Rachel David 

Published: 07th August 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

The upcoming film, which heralds the return of actor Aniruddha Jatkar to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, will feature him in the role of a chef.

The upcoming film, which heralds the return of actor Aniruddha Jatkar to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, will feature him in the role of a chef.

By Express News Service

Writer and director Anand Raj, who made his debut with Raaghu, starring Vijay Raghavendra, is currently preparing his second project. The upcoming film, which heralds the return of actor Aniruddha Jatkar to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, will feature him in the role of a chef. The film is titled Chef Chidambara, and it was Sudeep who revealed the title on Sunday. 

Described by Anand as a ‘dark comedy,’ the film showcases Aniruddha in the role of a chef for the first time. Reflecting on how Anirudh came on board, Anand explains, “I had penned the script, and was in search of a fitting actor in his 30s, someone who could resonate with family audiences, and the thought of Aniruddha struck me. He liked the script during the initial narration, and everything else smoothly fell into place.” 

Talking about the film, Anand says, “The narrative encompasses elements of crime, murder, and mystery, revolving around the protagonist’s internal conflict, his entrapment, and the strategies he employs to extricate himself from the predicament.”

The film also stars Nidhi Subbaiah and Rachel David. “While Nidhi Subbaiah carries an embodiment of boldness and intelligence, portraying a never-before character, Rachel David assumes the role of the chef’s love interest.”

Chef Chidambara, presented by Damthi Pictures and produced by Roopa DN, includes cinematographer Uday Leela and composer Ritvik Muralidhar in the crew. The film, which is set to go on floors on August 10, also stars Sharath Lohithashwa and Shivamani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Raj Chef Chidambara dark comedy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp