Aniruddha Jatkar headlines Anand Raj’s 'Chef Chidambara'

Express News Service

Writer and director Anand Raj, who made his debut with Raaghu, starring Vijay Raghavendra, is currently preparing his second project. The upcoming film, which heralds the return of actor Aniruddha Jatkar to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, will feature him in the role of a chef. The film is titled Chef Chidambara, and it was Sudeep who revealed the title on Sunday.

Described by Anand as a ‘dark comedy,’ the film showcases Aniruddha in the role of a chef for the first time. Reflecting on how Anirudh came on board, Anand explains, “I had penned the script, and was in search of a fitting actor in his 30s, someone who could resonate with family audiences, and the thought of Aniruddha struck me. He liked the script during the initial narration, and everything else smoothly fell into place.”

Talking about the film, Anand says, “The narrative encompasses elements of crime, murder, and mystery, revolving around the protagonist’s internal conflict, his entrapment, and the strategies he employs to extricate himself from the predicament.”

The film also stars Nidhi Subbaiah and Rachel David. “While Nidhi Subbaiah carries an embodiment of boldness and intelligence, portraying a never-before character, Rachel David assumes the role of the chef’s love interest.”

Chef Chidambara, presented by Damthi Pictures and produced by Roopa DN, includes cinematographer Uday Leela and composer Ritvik Muralidhar in the crew. The film, which is set to go on floors on August 10, also stars Sharath Lohithashwa and Shivamani.

