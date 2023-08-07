Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies in Bangkok

Spandana (aged 44) had gone on a trip to Thailand's capital with her cousins, and Raghavendra too had joined them after completing his shooting schedules.

Published: 07th August 2023 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada film actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana (Photo | Twitter)

Kannada film actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spandana, the spouse of actor and National Award recipient Vijay Raghavendra, passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest during a family vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. She was 44. 

It was reported that she was swiftly taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention, but could not be saved.

Spandana, the daughter of former police officer BK Shivaram, marked her entry into the film industry with a cameo role in Ravichandran’s 2017 film, Apoorva, and later made her mark as a producer with Kismat, a film starring Vijay Raghavendra.

Tragically, Spandana passed away just as the couple was to return home and prepare for their 16th wedding anniversary celebrations on August 26. Spandana and Vijay Raghavendra tied the knot in 2007 and have a son, Shourya.

Reports indicated that Spandana’s postmortem was completed, and her body is to be brought back to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The final rites are scheduled to be held on Wednesday. 

CM, DyCM express grief

The news of her passing has deeply saddened her family, relatives and the Kannada film fraternity. Speaking to the media, a distraught Sriimurali, brother of Vijay Raghavendra, said, “My brother called and informed me that attige (sister-in-law Spandana) had travelled to Bangkok with her cousins, and anna (Vijay) joined them after completing his shooting schedule. After spending time together, she went to bed but did not wake up. We believe it could be due to low blood pressure, and we will await further details on their return. However, it is true that events unfolded in this manner.” 

Notably, the family suffered a similar loss with cousin Puneeth Rajkumar succumbing to a fatal cardiac arrest. Additionally, Dhruwan, who is also related to the Rajkumar family, was involved in a grave accident, following which his right leg had to be amputated from the knee.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and several other prominent figures expressed their heartfelt condolences to Spandana’s family through various social media platforms.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad, Shivaram’s older brother, confirmed the sequence of events leading to his niece’s untimely demise. He requested the media to avoid spreading rumours and to await the official autopsy report before discussing the cause of her death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Raghavendra Kannada actor Spandana Heart Attack
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp