Shreyas Manju to star in veteran director S Narayan’s next

The Paddehulli actor has three ongoing projects, and this will be the latest addition to his lineup

Published: 07th August 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Veteran filmmaker S Narayan, who has wrapped up filming the Aditya-starrer 5G, is planning to release the film this September. The filmmaker, who temporarily paused his work due to the Karnataka elections, has returned with a fresh project.

Starring Shreyas Manju in the lead role, the film is set to mark the Paddehuli actor's maiden collaboration with the veteran director. Confirming this development to CE, Narayan revealed that the initial discussions have taken place, and the storyline is locked in too. 

Billing the film to be a commercial entertainer infused with impactful content set in a contemporary backdrop, Narayan says, "The narrative will resonate with both parents and children alike." The filmmaker is meticulously assembling the cast and crew of the project, and the details of the same are expected to be out soon. 

Meanwhile, Shreyas Manju is eagerly awaiting the release of Vishnupriya, a romantic drama helmed by VK Prakash. Vishnupriya, produced by K Manju and featuring Gopi Sundar's musical compositions, also marks the Kannada debut of Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier.

Concurrently, Shreyas is busy filming for Dildaar, which marks the directorial debut of Madhu Gowda Gangur and also stars Priyanka Kumar. Additionally, Shreyas has given the green light to another project, which is written by Chennai-based Naga, and is expected to be a romantic film. The director of this project is yet to be finalised.  

