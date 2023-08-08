Home Entertainment Kannada

Jailer gets the highest number of shows for a Rajinikanth film in Karnataka

With a strategic focus, the film is slated to grace approximately 300 screens in multiple languages, in both single screens and multiplexes.

Poster of Rajinikanth's 169th film 'Jailer'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Excitement is high among the audience who are waiting to catch superstar Rajinikanth’s forthcoming film, Jailer. Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, the actioner is set to release in August, 10 in multiple languages. The excitement knows no bounds, particularly in Karnataka, as the Thalaivar film marks the Tamil debut of Century Star Shivarajkumar, who will be seen in a key role, alongside  Malayalam Super Star Mohanlal.

The highly anticipated release of Jailer, distributed by Jayanna Films, is set to enthral audiences across Karnataka. With a strategic focus, the film is slated to grace approximately 300 screens in multiple languages, in both single screens and multiplexes. Producer Jayanna himself confirms that Jailer will have an extensive network of screens, with plans for 5 to 6 shows in single theatres across Karnataka, commencing as early as 6 am.

On the other hand, multiplexes have orchestrated at least 15 to 20 shows, culminating in a collective total exceeding 2500 shows on the first day. “This unprecedented number of screenings for Jailer in Karnataka marks a new pinnacle in Rajinikanth’s illustrious career, says Jayanna adding, “The film’s essence transcends language barriers, revolving around Rajinikanth’s stature as a global superstar. The inclusion of Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role alongside other esteemed actors is an additional bonus contributing to this record-breaking feat.”

The ensemble cast also features acclaimed actors like Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s presence adds a touch of glamour with the captivating song Kaavaalaa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

