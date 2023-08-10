Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar dance for an upbeat song in The Judgment

By Express News Service

Diganth and Dhanya Ramkumar

The shooting of Gurujraj Kulkarni’s upcoming directorial, The Judgment, a multi-starrer film with Ravichandran in the lead role, is swiftly progressing. Joining the team are Diganth and Dhanya Ramkumar in principal roles. The duo, having completed the talkie portions, recently shot for the lively and energetic number, aimed at captivating today’s youth.

Anoop Seelin has composed the spirited track, which has lyrics by Pramod Maravante. Along with Diganth and Dhanya, the performance involved 75 dancers and 50 junior artistes, with special appearances by Ashwin, Sushil Nag, and Suveesh. The dance is choreographed by Ram Kiran and his team.

The Judgment is a legal thriller intertwined with current affairs. It also features Meghana Gaonkar, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, TS Nagabharana, Prakash Belawadi, Krishna Hebbale, Rangayana Raghu, Rajendra Karanth, Sujay Shastri, Rupa Rayappa, Ravi Shankar Gowda in significant roles. Apart from directing The Judgement, Gururaj Kulkarni doubles up as the producer. The film has cinematography by PKH Das.

