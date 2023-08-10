Home Entertainment Kannada

Introducing fresh faces encourages diversity: Raj B Shetty

Toby, produced by Lighter Buddha Films and Agastya Films, is set to be distributed by KVN Productions.

Raj B Shetty’s films consistently embrace a blend of esteemed, seasoned performers and emerging talents as pivotal figures in the story narrative. This tradition is once again evident in his upcoming film, Toby.

The film, which features, Raj B Shetty, along with Chaitra Achar, Samyukta Hornad, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande, also has Bharath portraying Police Inspector, Yathish as the constable, Yogi Bankeshwar in a father’s role and Sandhya Arikere playing a neighbourhood woman. These are just a few glimpses amidst an array of fresh faces that gained attention with the trailer of the film, which is slated to hit theatres on August 25.

Raj B Shetty asserts that this methodology of introducing novices infuses a breath of freshness into the storyline, citing its impact on the industry’s diversity. “Prakash Thuminad, Shanil Guru and other artistes introduced by us in Ondu Motteya Kathe, have brought their unique colours to the screen. Transforming fresh faces into characters is becoming an undeniable advantage,” he says.

Delving into Toby, Raj delves into the characters of the Police Officer and the constable played by Bharath and Yathish respectively. “We aimed for artists, who embody novelty, someone believable as police and a constable but appears distinct. If you have observed in the trailer, their unfamiliarity with the location adds a fresh perspective,” he says. Similarly, Sandhya Arikere, who plays Toby’s neighbour, is aimed to add another layer to the story. “Her presence within the same community and social circle as Toby brings authenticity to her role. With extensive experience in theatre, she delivers her lines with utmost finesse, particularly the impactful dialogue lines given to her character,” he shares.

As for the child artist (Snigdha) he says,” Our approach was to make the child artists perform, ensured that they didn’t feel like actors on screen. It allowed their authenticity to shine. We engage with each actor in a way we bring their natural self out,” he explains.

When asked if he specifically focuses on theatre artists or those with acting backgrounds, Raj elucidates that he selects individuals capable of harmonizing with the narrative’s rhythm. “Whether the dialogue rhythm aligns with theatrical style or suits the role, they adapt accordingly,” he says.

Toby, produced by Lighter Buddha Films and Agastya Films, is set to be distributed by KVN Productions. It has music scored by Midhun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan handling the cinematography.

