Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad lands a prominent role in 'Kichcha 46'

Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad (Instagram)

By Express News Service

Samyukta Hornad seems to have hit a purple patch with interesting projects coming her way. While the Hondisi Bareyiri and Kranti actor has been generating excitement with her role in Raj B Shetty’s Toby, which is set to release on August 25, and according to our sources,

Samyukta has secured a prominent role in Kichcha Sudeep’s next, tentatively titled, Kichcha 46. Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, the film is currently being shot in Mahabaleshwar, and Samyukta has reportedly joined the sets and has been filming her scenes with Sudeep. 

The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli Thanu’s V Creations, and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations. The film has a strong technical crew, including art director Shivakumar, composer Ajaneesh Loknath, and cinematographer Shekar Chandra.

Additional details about the remaining cast and crew are expected to be 
revealed soon.

