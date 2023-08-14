Saanya Iyer to mark Kannada cinema debut alongside Samarjit Lankesh

By Express News Service

Samarjit Lankesh’s acting launch, directed by his father Indrajit Lankesh, will also mark the debut of actor Saanya Iyer. The actor, who gained recognition as a child artist in the television series Putta Gowri Maduve, has since made her mark in various arenas.

Her notable appearances include participation in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, and Season 9, where she emerged as a popular contestant. Additionally, she showcased her talent on a dance reality show.

Amidst growing anticipation surrounding Saanya’s entry into the film industry, she seems to have found the perfect launch pad. More details are awaited to be officially made on September 4, which is set to be the launch date of the film.

Samarjit Lankesh’s acting launch, directed by his father Indrajit Lankesh, will also mark the debut of actor Saanya Iyer. The actor, who gained recognition as a child artist in the television series Putta Gowri Maduve, has since made her mark in various arenas. Her notable appearances include participation in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, and Season 9, where she emerged as a popular contestant. Additionally, she showcased her talent on a dance reality show. Amidst growing anticipation surrounding Saanya’s entry into the film industry, she seems to have found the perfect launch pad. More details are awaited to be officially made on September 4, which is set to be the launch date of the film. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });