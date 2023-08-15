77th Independence Day special: Kannada film industry on what freedom means to them

By Express News Service

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose famously proclaimed, “Freedom is not given... it is taken.” After taking this freedom from the British in 1947, India in 2023, is no more just a nation stepping out of the clutches of colonialism.

Now, we have undoubtedly moved on to become a global leader in various aspects, and yet there is time and space for a lot of introspection. 76 years ago freedom meant breaking out the shackles of the British, but over the years, the term has taken different forms and meanings depending on when it is asked and whom it is asked.

To mark the occasion of India’s 77th Independence day, we reached out to a few cinema personalities to get their insights into this seemingly simple but deeply profound question...“What does freedom mean to you?”

Meghana Gaonkar, actress

To me, freedom means living on one’s own terms without undue pressure from societal norms. As a modern millennial, I value respecting traditional ways of life, but only when they are meaningful. For me, freedom encompasses not only personal and individual expression but also financial independence. It means having the liberty to embrace my artistic side, fulfilling its genuine nature. This allows me to reach my full potential as a creative individual and explore my true identity.

Raj B Shetty, filmmaker

I’ve lost faith in the notion that a human being can achieve absolute freedom. Our personalities are shaped by judgments and preferences influenced by our upbringing and culture. There are numerous factors that contribute to one’s perception of independence, yet others may exploit our vulnerabilities and manipulate us based on their knowledge of our weaknesses. In such instances, it’s challenging to claim true freedom. According to my perspective, the true measure of freedom lies in the purest form of happiness. When a person experiences genuine freedom, they discover happiness. Whether it’s expressed as love, freedom, or happiness, these concepts can vary depending on individual viewpoints. Complete freedom equates to uninterrupted flow and profound happiness.In the presence of freedom, happiness flourishes, thereby benefiting not only the individual but also society and, in turn, the nation. An individual who possesses both happiness and freedom holds the potential to positively impact and heal a multitude of people and their communities. This transformation elevates your significance on a global and national scale.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat, actor/singer

We’ve been taught a single perspective on freedom since childhood, but could there be more to it? I believe ‘Freedom’ encompasses diverse meanings and varies in each individual’s life. For me, Freedom is synonymous with individuality. It’s about embracing one’s uniqueness, fostering self-love, and practising kindness. In a perpetually bustling world, if you can halt, immerse yourself in the present moment, inhale deeply, and savour it as though tomorrow is uncertain, wouldn’t that be true freedom? What is your interpretation of freedom?

Sangeetha Sringeri, actress

I believe freedom is expressing oneself openly, without filters. It’s about allowing people to see and embrace us for our true selves, rather than pretending to be someone we’re not. Freedom is shattering the self-created confines that hinder us from being accepted by others, as living within such constraints slowly extinguishes us each day.

Sarathkumar, actor

Freedom is a state where both rich and poor are treated the same way without any partiality. According to me, real freedom is attained by a nation when every citizen forgets the differences based on caste, language, region, ethnicity and religion. When equality becomes the core principle of everyone, a society becomes truly liberated.

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose famously proclaimed, “Freedom is not given... it is taken.” After taking this freedom from the British in 1947, India in 2023, is no more just a nation stepping out of the clutches of colonialism. Now, we have undoubtedly moved on to become a global leader in various aspects, and yet there is time and space for a lot of introspection. 76 years ago freedom meant breaking out the shackles of the British, but over the years, the term has taken different forms and meanings depending on when it is asked and whom it is asked. To mark the occasion of India’s 77th Independence day, we reached out to a few cinema personalities to get their insights into this seemingly simple but deeply profound question...“What does freedom mean to you?”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meghana Gaonkar, actress To me, freedom means living on one’s own terms without undue pressure from societal norms. As a modern millennial, I value respecting traditional ways of life, but only when they are meaningful. For me, freedom encompasses not only personal and individual expression but also financial independence. It means having the liberty to embrace my artistic side, fulfilling its genuine nature. This allows me to reach my full potential as a creative individual and explore my true identity. Raj B Shetty, filmmaker I’ve lost faith in the notion that a human being can achieve absolute freedom. Our personalities are shaped by judgments and preferences influenced by our upbringing and culture. There are numerous factors that contribute to one’s perception of independence, yet others may exploit our vulnerabilities and manipulate us based on their knowledge of our weaknesses. In such instances, it’s challenging to claim true freedom. According to my perspective, the true measure of freedom lies in the purest form of happiness. When a person experiences genuine freedom, they discover happiness. Whether it’s expressed as love, freedom, or happiness, these concepts can vary depending on individual viewpoints. Complete freedom equates to uninterrupted flow and profound happiness.In the presence of freedom, happiness flourishes, thereby benefiting not only the individual but also society and, in turn, the nation. An individual who possesses both happiness and freedom holds the potential to positively impact and heal a multitude of people and their communities. This transformation elevates your significance on a global and national scale. Geetha Bharathi Bhat, actor/singer We’ve been taught a single perspective on freedom since childhood, but could there be more to it? I believe ‘Freedom’ encompasses diverse meanings and varies in each individual’s life. For me, Freedom is synonymous with individuality. It’s about embracing one’s uniqueness, fostering self-love, and practising kindness. In a perpetually bustling world, if you can halt, immerse yourself in the present moment, inhale deeply, and savour it as though tomorrow is uncertain, wouldn’t that be true freedom? What is your interpretation of freedom? Sangeetha Sringeri, actress I believe freedom is expressing oneself openly, without filters. It’s about allowing people to see and embrace us for our true selves, rather than pretending to be someone we’re not. Freedom is shattering the self-created confines that hinder us from being accepted by others, as living within such constraints slowly extinguishes us each day. Sarathkumar, actor Freedom is a state where both rich and poor are treated the same way without any partiality. According to me, real freedom is attained by a nation when every citizen forgets the differences based on caste, language, region, ethnicity and religion. When equality becomes the core principle of everyone, a society becomes truly liberated.