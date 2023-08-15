Chakravarthy Chandrachud makes directorial comeback with Milind Gautham as lead

By Express News Service

Director and former Bigg Boss Season Kannada 8 contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachud, known for his past works like Janma in Kannada and Thambi Oorukku Pudusu in Tamil, is returning to directing after a hiatus of seven years.

Chandrachud is currently engaged as a dialogue writer for Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha II and is also working on a couple of scripts as a writer. Amidst this, he is gearing up for his next directorial venture.

Chandrachud’s upcoming film will feature Milind Gautham in the lead role, who is making his debut with Unlock Raghava. While his first film is in, post-production, Milind has simultaneously spent the past three months preparing for his role in the Chandrachud directorial.

An official announcement about the project was made on the occasion of the director’s birthday. He has revealed the tagline first (Come back Sindhura Veera Laxmana Nayaka) before the title and it has scannable code for viewers. The director plans to unveil the title and have a grand launch on September 2, coinciding with Sudeep’s birthday.

When asked about the tagline’s significance relating to the freedom fighter, and Chandrachud mentioned that the film will blend historical context with contemporary elements. “I will provide additional insights into this aspect during the launch event,” he says.

The producer of Unlock Raghava, Manjunath D, will produce his venture, under the banner of Mayura Motion Pictures.

The film will feature Manikanth Kadri as the music director, Madhu Tumbanakere as the editor, and Yogeswaran as the cinematographer.

