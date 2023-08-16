Raj B Shetty is the heart of 'Toby': Samyukta Hornad

By Express News Service

Certain films inherently provide the space for the team members to develop a camaraderie. Samyukta Hornad calls Toby, which is scheduled to release on August 25, as one such film. “Ranging from the unassuming light boy to skilled technicians and leading actors like Raj B Shetty there was a sense of warmth enveloped the entire venture,” says Samyuktha reflecting on the project that also stars Chaitra Achar, Deepak Raj Shetty, Gopal Krishna Deshpande.

“At the heart of this endeavour, stood Raj B Shetty, a person who radiated energy and kept it to himself,” says Samyukta, drawing a comparison between her experience on the sets of Toby to a ship’s crew united under a captain, working together to achieve a shared purpose. She recounts Toby was a collective effort that propelled them beyond personal entertainment, and even kept them away from their phones. “The energy on set was electrifying, captivating everyone involved. Additionally, witnessing the vibrant energy emanating from Raj, both as an actor and a human being, instilled a perpetual readiness to perform. We stood united on a mission to conquer, a tightly-knit team bound by dedication. While we may not have formed a family, we were unquestionably a cohesive unit. Finding a team like this, where everyone is passionately committed to a shared vision, is indeed a challenge,” she asserts.

Samyukta, while revealing minimal details about her role, delves into the essence of the character, describing it as ‘sober and mature.’ “Embodying grace and dignity requires immense strength. Embracing a role and bringing the director’s vision to life necessitates serene self-awareness. Over the years, I’ve evolved, and my ability to accept and adapt has prepared me for roles like this,” explains the actor. About being cast for a pivotal role in Toby, she says, “Raj’s discerning eye recognised my authenticity and honesty. He saw that I remain true to myself, and I could not have portrayed this role naturally otherwise. I was initially nervous around Raj, who gives his all for cinema. Witnessing his dedication compelled me to match his level.”

In the midst of her involvement in Sudeep’s film Kichcha46 Samyukta is content with juggling between Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films and she is also a part of a couple of web series. In general, she firmly believes that success in the industry transcends mere skills and appearance, emphasising the significance of adopting the right attitude toward life and people. “I’ve never engaged in games or chased fleeting goals. My commitment has always been geared towards the long haul,” she concludes.

