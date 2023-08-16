Vinod Prabhakar to headline Arun Kumar’s directorial debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gombegala Love (2013) actor Arun Kumar will be making his directorial debut with an action-packed entertainer starring Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role. The upcoming film is said to be a gangster drama set against the captivating backdrop of Chamrajnagar.

Arun Kumar

“Contrary to the stereotypical portrayal of Chamrajnagar as the domain of Veerappan, this movie aims to shed light on the lesser-known facets of the other gangster stories that have left a significant impact. A refreshing take on the setting, the story will delve into unexplored territory,” says the first-time director. The official launch event is scheduled for Friday, during which they plan to unveil the film’s title.

Reflecting on his journey into directing, Arun shares, “While I was in the process of transitioning into a director, I coincidentally found myself cast in the film Gombegala Love, which was a hit among the audience at the time of its release.

This experience became a pivotal point, prompting me to wait for the right opportunity and compelling content to embark on my directorial expedition. It is in this script revolving around gangsters, I believe it is a perfect launchpad for my directorial aspirations.”

Along with Vinod Prabhakar, the film features Gopal Krishna Deshpande in its cast. With an ongoing process to finalise the remaining ensemble of actors, the makers plan to consider fresh, emerging talents. The project, backed by producer BM Sreeram (Kolar) has key technicians on board.

Accordingly, the film has cinematography by Prajwal Gowda and music by Bharath BG. The dialogues are penned by Hari Mahadev. The action sequences are choreographed by stunt master Ravi Verma, who recently was part of the Bollywood film, Gadar 2.

