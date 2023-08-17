'Baang' brings an imaginative gangster drama to life: Sree Ganesh Parashuram

By Express News Service

Sree Ganesh Parashuram, who assisted on Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, is the latest talent to try his wares in the Kannada industry. The filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Baang.

“I’ve always been motivated to make good movies, and Baang is my first attempt on that front,” says Ganesh, who adds that the movie will showcase the lively energy of its characters and their natural reactions.

“We have notable actors like Shanvi Srivastava, and musicians like Raghu Dixit, and Ritvik Muralidhar making their acting debut in the film, which also has Satvika playing a pivotal role.”

Billing Baang to be a dark crime comedy with other layers infused into it, Sree Ganesh says, “It doesn’t have traditional action scenes. While it is a dark comedy, the humour is never offensive.”

But how can a serious theme involving guns coexist with humour? “The world I’ve created is an imaginative portrayal of gangsters, which might not mirror real life.

So, I’ve crafted a unique universe that suits the story’s needs. It’s like the playful dynamic between Tom and Jerry, where we find humour in their survival drama. That essence is captured in Baang. The story remains the heart of it all, while action and dialogues enhance the experience.”

The project is produced by Pooja Vasant Kumar, with Ritvik Muralidhar also taking on the role of a music director. Uday Leela is the film’s cinematographer.

Sree Ganesh Parashuram, who assisted on Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, is the latest talent to try his wares in the Kannada industry. The filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Baang. “I’ve always been motivated to make good movies, and Baang is my first attempt on that front,” says Ganesh, who adds that the movie will showcase the lively energy of its characters and their natural reactions. “We have notable actors like Shanvi Srivastava, and musicians like Raghu Dixit, and Ritvik Muralidhar making their acting debut in the film, which also has Satvika playing a pivotal role.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Billing Baang to be a dark crime comedy with other layers infused into it, Sree Ganesh says, “It doesn’t have traditional action scenes. While it is a dark comedy, the humour is never offensive.” But how can a serious theme involving guns coexist with humour? “The world I’ve created is an imaginative portrayal of gangsters, which might not mirror real life. So, I’ve crafted a unique universe that suits the story’s needs. It’s like the playful dynamic between Tom and Jerry, where we find humour in their survival drama. That essence is captured in Baang. The story remains the heart of it all, while action and dialogues enhance the experience.” The project is produced by Pooja Vasant Kumar, with Ritvik Muralidhar also taking on the role of a music director. Uday Leela is the film’s cinematographer.