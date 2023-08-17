‘Story of an ordinary person’s revolution, lies at heart of Kshetrapati’: Kannada filmmaker Srikant Katagi

By Express News Service

First-time director, Srikant Katagi, inspired by his own life, brought Kshetrapati to life.

"I grew up in a village near Gadag, part of an agriculturist family, and did farming until finishing my education. During that time, I saw the struggles farmers faced, which always stayed with me. A chat with a friend during a village visit pushed me further to create Kshetrapati,'" says the debutant, who shares how his village experiences deeply shaped the film.

Remarkably, Srikant, without any film background or directorial experience, took on the project courageously.

"While working at a company in Mumbai, I attended workshops on screenplays. I made a short film in 2018 and now I'm making my debut with Kshetrapati."

As a newcomer, how did Srikant earn the trust of the actors and the producer?

"They looked at the content and potential I brought in with Kshetrapati, which mattered most. Even though I lacked experience, skilled technicians and artists around me gave me vital support," he explains.

Leaving a stable job to become a filmmaker carries risks.

"Quitting my well-paying job wasn't simple, but I ultimately decided to follow my passion and brought it to life with Kshetrapati. I was ready for it," he affirms.

How can a film like Kshetrapati impact the audience?

"The movie depicts a hero's rise from humble beginnings, who isn't physically, financially, or politically powerful. The idea of 'someone who's been knocked down rising to the occasion,' the story of an ordinary person's revolution, lies at the heart of Kshetrapati. The struggles of an everyday individual resonate universally with everyone."

Kshetrapati releasing on August 18, is produced by Ashraga Creations and has Ravi Basrur scoring the music, and YVB Shiv Sagar as the cinematography.

